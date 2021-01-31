The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk and Cameron Counties. The advisory went into effect at 5 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 5-10 inches are expected, with light snow developing this morning and continuing through Monday evening. Travel could be difficult through Monday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk and Cameron Counties
