The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County that will be in effect from noon today until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected. Total accumulations will range from 1 to 5 inches. The valleys will get the least, while the ridge tops will get the most snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The heaviest snow will be during the late afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates may be up to 1 inch per hour for a brief time. Accumulations will be greatest on the higher elevations.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County
