Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 2-10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. for Elk, Clearfield, Warren, Cambria, and Somerset Counties. Freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. There will be hazardous travel conditions, and untreated surfaces will be very slippery.

