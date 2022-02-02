Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County from 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday and the morning commute Friday. Rain will change to mixed precipitation Thursday afternoon, then turn to snow late Thursday night and taper off Friday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

