A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Elk County from 7 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of four to seven inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Mainly snow is expected Monday and early Monday evening, with a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late Monday night.

