The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County on Tuesday, March 16 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Slippery conditions may be encountered on untreated roads and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

