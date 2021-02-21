A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk County from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in portions of central Pennsylvania. Winds will also be gusting from the south as high as 35 mpg on and just to the north of the ridges. The snow could be heavy at times and fall around one inch per hour during the peak morning commute hours. Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly for the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County
