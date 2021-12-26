Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County that will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27. Mixed precipitation is expected, with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch and total snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops. Some slightly higher snow and sleet totals may occur north of State College.

