The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County from 4-9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and a Wind Advisory from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow are expected with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, but generally less than an inch, along with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. A period of light snow could precede strong snow squalls early Saturday morning. The snow squalls will be accompanied by gusty winds and very poor visibility.
For the Wind Advisory, west winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected for Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dangerous snow squalls with high wind gusts are most likely during the early morning, while the strongest wind gusts will occur during the late morning into the early evening. Poor travel conditions are anticipated due to blowing snow. The wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Snow and dangerous snow squalls will occur in the early morning hours. Light snow showers are also expected to return after noon. Blowing snow and reduced visibility can be expected during and after snowfall. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.