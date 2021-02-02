Maintaining clear and safe sidewalks during the winter months benefits the entire community not only for accessibility purposes, but to help prevent injuries from slips and falls.
Removing snow and ice from sidewalks and sidewalk ramps ensures that residents can access their sidewalk, bus stop, or entry to businesses.
Property owners and private businesses are encouraged to shovel their sidewalks for those needing to access them such as first responders, postal and newspaper carriers, delivery personnel, children walking to bus stops, senior citizens needing to traverse the sidewalks, as well as those out walking for leisure or fitness.
A City of St. Marys ordinance states snow and ice must be removed within 12 hours after the conclusion of any snow fall, sleet or freezing rain or after the property owner is notified by the city to remove the snow and ice, whichever occurs first.
If the property owner fails or refuses to remove the snow or ice, the City Manager may immediately proceed to remove the snow or ice with the use of city personnel or contracted services and then collect the cost of the service from the property owner.
In the event that snow or ice on a sidewalk has become too hard to remove, the property owner is charged with placing anti-skid material on the sidewalk so as to make pedestrian travel reasonably safe.