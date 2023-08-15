WILCOX- The Wolff family, whose origins begin in Falls Creek, held their 100th family reunion at Bendigo State Park on Sunday afternoon.
WILCOX- The Wolff family, whose origins begin in Falls Creek, held their 100th family reunion at Bendigo State Park on Sunday afternoon.
In 1923, John Wesley Wolff and Lydia Kunselman held the first Wolff family reunion in Falls Creek.
Wolff and Kunselman had 10 children together: Lear, Catherine, Chancey, Mary, Earl, Amanda, Miles, Willa, Clair, and Alma.
As the children grew older, some moved closer to home in Elk County and others moved to more western parts of the state. They then decided to dedicate the family reunion to take place the second Sunday in August each year.
A total of 65 descendants of the Wolff family made it out to Bendigo State Park. Some were from more local areas such as Ridgway, St. Marys, Brockway, and Daguscahonda, while Amanda Wolff traveled from South Carolina and Dennis Wiand came from Michigan.
The youngest attendee was nine months old, while the oldest attendee was 98-year-old William Wolff, a U.S. Navy veteran that served in World War II. Mary Wolff was the oldest woman to attend.
