“Women on the Rise” education, networking event returns March 8

ST. MARYS - The Women Empowering Women (WEW) Education and Networking Event is returning for its second annual event on March 8 being celebrated in conjunction with International Women's Day.
The “Women On the Rise Event” day-long event will take place at the Red Fern in Kersey from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Included in the ticket cost is lunch, a keynote speaker, five educational breakout sessions and a networking event. New this year is the addition of a special networking opportunity allowing women the chance to expand their networks and socialize without having to divide their focus or attention. There will also be a gift basket giveaway and a grand prize gift basket drawing worth more than $100.