Women On the Rise event sees successful turnout

Shown are attendees at the 2023 Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event.

 

 Photo submitted

n conjunction with International Women’s Day, the second annual Women Empowering Women: Women On the Rise Education and Networking Event took place on Wednesday. 

Women from various backgrounds, professions, and industries joined together at the Red Fern in Kersey for a fun-filled day designed to educate and inspire women about how to manage the challenges in life that women face personally and professionally.

