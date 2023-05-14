Young local entrepreneurs open Smoking Siblings and Sugary Sweets

After years of keeping her children entertained by cooking and baking, Alicia Herbstritt’s three young entrepreneurs have turned their passions into a business; Smoking Siblings & Sugary Sweets, LLC in Kersey.
Fifteen-year-old twins, Trevor and Bailey and their 10-year-old brother, Parker were often kept busy in the family kitchen to give them something to do with a small project. Slowly, what was just fun became passions for each child and their Dad, Jesse decided recently it was time to start a family business.