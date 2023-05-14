Young local entrepreneurs open Smoking Siblings and Sugary Sweets

(From left to right) Jesse, Alicia, Trevor, Parker, and Bailey Herbstritt at the entrance to their new business, Smoking Siblings and Sugary Sweets at 344 Toby Road in Kersey.

 Photo submitted

After years of keeping her children entertained by cooking and baking, Alicia Herbstritt’s three young entrepreneurs have turned their passions into a business; Smoking Siblings & Sugary Sweets, LLC in Kersey.

Fifteen-year-old twins, Trevor and Bailey and their 10-year-old brother, Parker were often kept busy in the family kitchen to give them something to do with a small project. Slowly, what was just fun became passions for each child and their Dad, Jesse decided recently it was time to start a family business.

