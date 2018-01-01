Mayor Radkowski and City Council to host Town Hall

This evening at 7 p.m. at Tablespoons Café in downtown St. Marys, Mayor Lou Radkowski and City Council will be hosting a Town Hall aiming to gather feedback from the youth and young adults in our community about how they want to see the city grow and support them over the next 25 years.

The town hall that will be held at Tablespoons Café, 10 Erie Ave., will have Mayor Radkowski guiding the discussion on what are the real hopes that the younger generations have for this city. “I want our younger citizens to know that we will listen to how they want their home to develop and grow,” said Radkowski.