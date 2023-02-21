Saint Marys, PA (15857)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 37F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.