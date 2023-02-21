The District 9 Class AA Wrestling Tournament is set for this weekend at Clarion University, and 12 members of the Flying Dutchmen are set to face off in their respective weight classes in hopes of bringing home a D9 title and advancing to regionals.
The Dutch have one top seed – Waylon Wehler at 172 pounds; one second seed – Jaden Wehler at 145 pounds; three third seeds – Aiden Beimel at 114 pounds, Cole Neil at 127 pounds, and Ben Reynolds at 139 pounds; one fourth seed – Andrew Wolfanger at 152 pounds; two sixth seeds – Jayce Walter at 121 pounds and Cullen Catalone at 133 pounds; two seventh seeds – Tristan Dilley at 160 pounds and Bryson Tucker at 215 pounds; one eighth seed – Hunter Chillelli at 189 pounds; and one unseeded wrestler – Ethan Ott at 285 pounds.