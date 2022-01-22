Aaron Straub recorded his 900th career victory as head coach of the Elk County Catholic Crusader basketball team on Friday night when ECC defeated the Ridgway Elkers 46-44 in 2OT.
featured
Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Crusaders edge Elkers in 2OT
- Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
- Dutch come up short in 2OT
- SMA gymnastics team wins against Ridgway
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Johnsonburg
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
- Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
Popular Content
Articles
- SMA announces basketball schedule changes
- Winter Storm Izzy blankets area with several inches of snow
- Benzinger Park ice skating rink now open
- Lady Crusaders win rematch with Lady Dutch
- St. Marys Area Quarterback Club holds annual awards program
- Wind Chill Advisory issued for Elk County
- Crusaders pull away in second half for win over Dutchmen
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Johnsonburg
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
- Steelers face long-overdue reboot as Roethlisberger exits
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.