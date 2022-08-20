ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Six plays, covering 70 yards and capped with a touchdown, was all it took for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his preseason debut to show he’s ready for the regular season.

Eluding the pass rush, Allen spun around while stepping back in the pocket and found Gabe Davis for a game-opening 28-yard touchdown in an eventual 42-15 rout of the Denver Broncos backups on Saturday.

Recommended for you