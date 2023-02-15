The AML playoffs get underway Thursday with the boys' semifinals and continue on Friday with the girls' semifinals. Both the boys' and girls' finals will be played on Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:26 pm
Thursday, Feb. 16
ECC vs St. Marys Area at ECCHS, 7 p.m.
Ridgway vs Johnsonburg at SMAHS, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
ECC vs DCC at ECCHS, 7 p.m.
St. Marys Area vs Kane at SMAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Girls' championship at SMAHS, 6 p.m.
Boys' championship at SMAHS, 8 p.m.
