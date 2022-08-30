ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

The move was made as Buffalo met the NFL’s deadline in trimming its roster to a maximum 53 players. The designation means the sixth-year player will not be allowed to begin practicing or playing until the start of Week 5.

