ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Punt God” nickname aside, Bills rookie Matt Araiza understands he’s got plenty to still improve upon even after Buffalo cleared the way for the punter to make the season-opening roster.

“I wouldn’t call it a relief, because you have to go out and earn your job every week,” Araiza said on Monday. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m grateful for it, for sure.”

