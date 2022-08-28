BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Though talks are progressing, the deadline to finalize plans to build the Buffalo Bills' new $1.4 billion stadium have been pushed back by 45 days, negotiators announced on Friday.

Without revealing the reason for the delay, the decision to move the deadline from Sept. 1 was released in a joint statement by the stakeholders in negotiations made up by the Bills, New York state and county representatives.

