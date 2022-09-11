ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Though it’s not the contract extension Jordan Poyer was seeking, the Buffalo Bills increased the amount of bonus incentives the starting safety can earn this season.

Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement being reached on Saturday, with his client now eligible to make as much as $2 million in bonuses — up from $500,000 — in the final year of his contract. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Tags

Recommended for you