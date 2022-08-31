ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills filled their punter vacancy by signing Sam Martin on Wednesday, two days after the 10th-year player was cut by the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo had no punter on the roster after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit last week of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last fall.

