KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.

The Chiefs went on to win that game in January, ending Buffalo’s season at Arrowhead Stadium for the second consecutive year, and leaving Josh Allen and the rest of the heartbroken Bills counting the days until Sunday.

