The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department's Boys' Basketball Skills Clinic for boys in kindergarten through sixth grade got underway on Monday at South St. Marys Street Elementary School and is set to wrap up today. It has been held daily from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball Skills Clinic wrapping up today
