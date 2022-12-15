Surrounded by family members and representatives from Elk County Catholic High School, ECC senior Brock Barnett signed a letter of intent earlier this week to continue his academic and athletic careers at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Mo., where he plays to study environmental science while competing on the university’s shotgun sports team.
Brock Barnett to continue academic, athletic careers at Lindenwood University
