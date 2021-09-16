soccer ball

Elk County Catholic High School has announced changes for today's scheduled soccer games. All three ECC teams - junior high, girls varsity, and boys varsity - were originally scheduled to be in action against Brookville at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey. The junior high game will be played as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. The girls game has been cancelled by Brookville. The boys game will be played immediately following the junior high game and is expected to start between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m.

