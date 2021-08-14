The Lee Foster Memorial 5K celebrated its 40th anniversary this morning, and Harley Thompson marked the occasion by breaking the course record, which had stood for 30 years. The previous course record of 15:33 had been set by Jeff Foster in 1991, the year the race moved to its current course. Thompson's winning time today was 15:27.
