10-14 Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is shown during a game in Buffalo on March 23, 2022. 

 Photo by Becky Polaski

PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all.

Yes, they're well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they're healthy and they're right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.

Tags

Recommended for you