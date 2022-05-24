The Elk County Catholic High School baseball team defeated Smethport by a score of 12-2 in six innings in the opening round of the District 9 Class A baseball playoffs on Tuesday afternoon at Berwind Park.
Crusader baseball team pulls away late to win D9-A playoff opener
