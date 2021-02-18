The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated the St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen by a score of 47-31 on Thursday night in a game played at Elk County Catholic High School. It was the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Crusader defeat Dutchmen in first meeting of season
