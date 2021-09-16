The Elk County Catholic Crusader soccer team defeated Brookville by a score of 4-1 in a Senior Night match played at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey on Thursday.
featured
Crusader soccer team defeats Brookville
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Crusader volleyball team defeats Johnsonburg
- Crusader soccer team defeats Brookville
- Elk County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
- Changes announced for today's ECC soccer games
- Crusaders cancel football game
- Another course record falls
- Crusader football team suffers first loss
- Lady Crusader volleyball team defeats Lady Dutch
Popular Content
Articles
- Crusaders cancel football game
- Another course record falls
- Lady Crusader volleyball team defeats Lady Dutch
- Crusader football team suffers first loss
- Elk County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
- SMP offering COVID-19 booster shot
- Crusader soccer team edged Gators
- Changes announced for today's ECC soccer games
- Lady Crusaders shut out Port Allegany
- School’s back in session for 2021 in St. Marys
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.