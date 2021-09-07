The Elk County Catholic Crusader soccer team edged the Port Allegany Gators by a score of 2-1 in a match played at Fox Township Community Park on Tuesday evening. The Crusaders are now 2-1 on the season.
Latest News
- Crusader soccer team edged Gators
- Lady Crusaders shut out Port Allegany
- Dutch soccer team wins boys' Bucktail Tournament
- Supporting kidney cancer awareness
- Crusader football team edges Coudersport
- Crusaders defeat Kane in opening round of Bucktail Tournament
- Dutch soccer team defeats Brookville in opening round of Bucktail Tournament
- Lady Dutch defeat Ridgway in opening round of Bucktail Tournament
Popular Content
Articles
- SMP offering COVID-19 booster shot
- Coordinated law enforcement effort dismantles California to Western Pennsylvania drug pipeline
- Supporting kidney cancer awareness
- Crusader football team edges Coudersport
- ECCSS holds Family Picnic & Bonfire
- Elk County election poll workers honored for service
- School’s back in session for 2021 in St. Marys
- Fox Twp. fire department takes ownership of new mini-pumper
- Dutch soccer team wins boys' Bucktail Tournament
- AG Shapiro arrests 13, shuts down heroin, meth trafficking rings
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.