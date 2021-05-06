The Elk County Catholic Crusader tennis team defeated Bradford 5-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the District 9 Class AA Boys' Team Tennis Championship in a match played at Benzinger Park. ECC will now face top seeded St. Marys Area in the semifinals today at 3:30 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School. The winner will take on Punxsutawney in the championship match on Wednesday, May 12 at a site and time to be announced. 

Tags

Recommended for you