The Elk County Catholic Crusader tennis team swept Johnsonburg 7-0 in their season opener on Thursday afternoon at Benzinger Park.
featured
Crusader tennis team sweeps Johnsonburg
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Ridgway Family loses home to fire
- Crusader tennis team sweeps Johnsonburg
- SMAHS set to present ‘Les Miserables’
- Dutch baseball team falls to Warren
- Lady Crusaders defeat Brockway
- Library asks patrons for patience
- St. Marys man waits for liver donation
- PSP investigating phone calls to several schools statewide
Popular Content
Articles
- DePrater signs letter of intent
- Metamorphic Healing opens at new location
- Maddie Lanze wins fifth career YMCA swimming state title
- Troop 199 celebrates 4 newest Eagle Scouts
- Cat adoption event taking place April 1
- Keystone Cold-Blooded opens in St. Marys
- Library asks patrons for patience
- Indoor soccer tournament drew a crowd to ECCHS
- St. Leo, SMCMS among winners in “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Contest
- St. Marys man waits for liver donation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: