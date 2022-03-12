The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated Farrell by a score of 65-53 on Friday night at Clarion University in the second round of the PIAA 1A Boys' Basketball Championship.
featured
Crusaders advance with win over Farrell
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders advance with win over Farrell
- Vehicle restrictions planned for several Pennsylvania roadways
- Winter Storm Watch upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
- Season ends for Lady Dutch
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
Popular Content
Articles
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Beimel places first in 106-pound weight class at regionals
- Lady Crusaders win D9-A title
- Annual keuchel sale makes its return
- Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: