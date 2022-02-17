The Elk County Catholic Crusaders avenged a loss to DCC during the regular season with a 52-37 victory over the Cardinals on Thusday night in the AML semifinals.
featured
Crusaders avenge regular season loss with AML semifinal win against DCC
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders avenge regular season loss with AML semifinal win against DCC
- Lady Crusaders battle back for win against Brockway in AML semis
- Lady Dutch win against Brookville
- Flood watch issued for Elk County
- Crosby scores 500th, Penguins rally past Flyers 5-4 in OT
- Crusaders end regular season with a win
- ECC cheerleaders recognized
- ECC holds Grade School Appreciation Night
Popular Content
Articles
- How sweet it is: New bake shop opening in St. Marys
- Crusader varsity team defeats St. Marys Area
- SMA boys' junior varsity team defeats ECC
- Lady Dutch defeated Lady Crusaders Saturday night
- Lady Dutch win big against DuBois Area
- Crusaders end regular season with a win
- Flood watch issued for Elk County
- ECC cheerleaders recognized
- SMA swimmers split with Bradford on Senior Night
- Snowmobiling growing in popularity across Pa.
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: