The Elk County Catholic Crusaders came up short against the Johnsonburg Rams in a Senior Night matchup played at ECC on Saturday. Johnsonburg won by a score of 38-36 to hand the Crusaders their second loss of the season.
Crusaders came up short against Johnsonburg
