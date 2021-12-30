12-29 ECC boys vs SMA

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated St. Marys Area by a score of 49-26 in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. ECC will play Ridgway in the championship game on Thursday at 8 p.m. and St. Marys will play Johnsonburg in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.

