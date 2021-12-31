The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated the Ridgway Elkers by a score of 35-24 in the boys' championship game of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
Crusaders defeat Elkers in boys' Holiday Tournament championship
