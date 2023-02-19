The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated the Ridgway Elkers in overtime by a score of 31-29 on Saturday at St. Marys Area High School in the boys' AML championship game.
Crusaders defeat Ridgway in overtime for AML title
