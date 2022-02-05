2-5 ECC basketball

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated the visiting Sheffield Wolverines by a score of 51-31 on Saturday afternoon. The game was also Senior Player Night for the Crusaders, with the team's four seniors - Charlie Breindel, James Foradora, Luke Jansen, and Ke Kang - being recognized in between the junior varsity and varsity games. 

