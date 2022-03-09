The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated Rochester by a score of 49-47 in the opening round of the 2022 PIAA 1A Boys' Basketball Championship on Tuesday night.
Latest News
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Lady Crusaders win D9-A title
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Beimel places first in 106-pound weight class at regionals
- Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
Popular Content
Articles
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Annual keuchel sale makes its return
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Diocese of Erie announces death of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Lady Dutch win D9-AAAA title
- Beimel places first in 106-pound weight class at regionals
- Lady Crusaders win D9-A title
- Lady Crusaders to play for D9-A title
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: