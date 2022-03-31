The Elk County Catholic Crusader baseball team was edged by Brockway by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Latest News
- Crusaders edged by Brockway
- Lady Crusaders blank Lady Rovers
- Catalone places third at PJW Youth State Championships
- Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit
- Maddie Lanzel wins four state titles
- Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4
- Burial Detail holds annual banquet
- Special Weather Statement issued for Elk County
Popular Content
Articles
- Maddie Lanzel wins four state titles
- Registration underway for Bunny Hop
- Burial Detail holds annual banquet
- Members of ECC girls' and boys' basketball teams recognized during D9 League banquet
- Catalone places third at PJW Youth State Championships
- Special Weather Statement issued for Elk County
- Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Killed in the Line of Duty, Gov. Wolf Issues Flag Order in their Honor
- Bishop Canevin ends ECC's season
- Various items approved by school board
- Crusaders win in OT
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which would you like to see happen?
You voted: