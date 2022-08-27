The Elk County Catholic Crusaders held on to record a 35-30 victory over Otto-Eldred in their season opener at Dutch Country Stadium in St. Marys on Saturday afternoon.
featured
Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
- County holds annual Household Hazardous Waste collection
- Farmers market remains popular draw
- Dutch open season with win
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys hunter drawn for antlered elk license
- Mastriano makes campaign stop at Elk Expo
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- Dutch open season with win
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- Final Movie in the Park of the summer set for Friday
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID
- Fifth round of Summer Buckle Series held
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.