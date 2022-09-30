Coudersport defeated ECC 6-0 on Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.
featured
Crusaders lose Homecoming matchup to Coudersport
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Belsole crowned ECC Homecoming queen
- Dutchmen lose on the road
- Crusaders lose Homecoming matchup to Coudersport
- Crusaders shut out Keystone
- Dutchmen defeat Kane 4-2
- Lady Crusaders win 6-2 over Keystone
- No. 11 Penn State hosts Northwestern trying to stay perfect
- Lady Dutch tennis team wins on Senior Night
Popular Content
Articles
- Council discusses salary compensation, new bank, project updates
- Healy to make directing debut in Footlighters play
- Passing storms result in rainbows
- Dutch win on Elementary Night
- Dutch golfers win D9-AAA team title
- Tractor Supply to hold farmers market
- SMA cross country teams win on Senior Night
- Home opener tonight for Lady Dutch volleyball
- Parks and Rec Dept. report successful summer season
- Crusader football team wins on the road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.