The Elk County Catholic Crusader basketball team defeated Neighborhood Academy 67-47 in the first round of the PIAA 1A Boys' Basketball Championship on Friday night at ECCHS.
featured
Crusaders open state playoffs with win
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders open state playoffs with win
- Parks and Rec recognize park sponsorship program donors
- St. Marys bocce team wins regional championship
- ALDI to open in early summer
- SMA's Wyatt Foster signs letter of intent
- ECC's Joe Tettis signs letter of intent
- Long-time teacher expresses gratitude to administration
- ECC’s Anna Micale to be a member of Mercyhurst’s inaugural STUNT team
Popular Content
Articles
- Long-time teacher expresses gratitude to administration
- Amendola recognized
- Forestview Kennel and Spa offers pet owners much needed services
- Surra presents Fox Twp. fire department’s annual report
- Crusaders win D9 1A boys' basketball title
- ALDI to open in early summer
- ECC’s Anna Micale to be a member of Mercyhurst’s inaugural STUNT team
- ECC's Joe Tettis signs letter of intent
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County from 4 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Tuesday
- Fox supervisors set new zoning hearing fee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: