The Elk County Catholic Crusader basketball team defeated the Coudersport Falcons by a score of 51-43 on Monday night at Elk County Catholic High School. It was the Crusaders' final home game of the regular season.
featured
Crusaders pull away late for win over Coudy
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Lady Dutch win big over Smethport
- Crusaders pull away late for win over Coudy
- Special weather statement issued
- Elk County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19
- Wind Advisory in effect for Elk County
- 'Nomadland,' 'Borat' win at a socially distant Golden Globes
- Gov. Wolf revises mitigation order on gatherings and lifts out-of-state travel restrictions
- Lady Dutch pull away for win over Bradford
Popular Content
Articles
- Aircraft crash lands at St. Marys Airport
- Second-dose clinic conducted on Sunday
- SMA gymnastics team wins League Invitational
- Nearly month-long investigation results in drug bust in Ridgway
- Special weather statement issued
- Lady Crusaders cruise to victory over Lady Elkers
- SMAHS announces opponent change for tonight's boys basketball game
- Crusaders win big over Austin
- Dutch fall in OT
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: