The ECC and Johnsonburg JV teams will face off in the championship game of the ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament at Elk County Catholic High School on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. St. Marys and Otto-Eldred will play in the consolation game at the same time. ECC defeated Otto-Eldred 42-24 in the opening round on Monday, Dec. 27, and Johnsonburg edged St. Marys Area 38-36.
Crusaders, Rams to face off for ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament title
