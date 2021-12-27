12-27 boys jv

The ECC and Johnsonburg JV teams will face off in the championship game of the ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament at Elk County Catholic High School on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. St. Marys and Otto-Eldred will play in the consolation game at the same time. ECC defeated Otto-Eldred 42-24 in the opening round on Monday, Dec. 27, and Johnsonburg edged St. Marys Area 38-36. 

